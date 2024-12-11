Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Increases By 1,784.2%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 1,784.2% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Augusta Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AUGG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,218. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $89.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.98. Augusta Gold has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.17.
About Augusta Gold
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Augusta Gold
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.