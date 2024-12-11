Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Increases By 1,784.2%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 1,784.2% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AUGG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,218. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $89.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.98. Augusta Gold has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.17.

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

