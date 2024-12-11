Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Decreases By 59.1%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the November 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.6 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.
