Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Decreases By 59.1%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the November 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.6 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Up 0.8 %

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

