Short Interest in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Declines By 83.0%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 602,700 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the November 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 719,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
FTCI stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,028. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $44.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.57.
FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.
