Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Expands By 8,017.6%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, a growth of 8,017.6% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

IMPACT Silver Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISVLF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,639. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. IMPACT Silver has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

