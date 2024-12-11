Short Interest in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW) Drops By 71.4%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. 4,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

