Short Interest in NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF) Rises By 246.8%

NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 246.8% from the November 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
NSI Price Performance
NIUWF stock remained flat at C$23.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. NSI has a 12-month low of C$23.40 and a 12-month high of C$32.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.40.
NSI Company Profile
