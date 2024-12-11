Short Interest in NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF) Rises By 246.8%

NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 246.8% from the November 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NSI Price Performance

NIUWF stock remained flat at C$23.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. NSI has a 12-month low of C$23.40 and a 12-month high of C$32.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.40.

Get NSI alerts:

NSI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

NSI N.V. is a specialist commercial property investor and the only listed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on well-located offices in economic growth regions in The Netherlands. The NSI team aims to maximise returns for its shareholders through pro-active management of its investment portfolio, value-add initiatives, and disciplined asset rotation.

Receive News & Ratings for NSI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.