Short Interest in Primary Health Properties Plc (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) Rises By 378.9%

Primary Health Properties Plc (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 378.9% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Primary Health Properties Stock Performance
Shares of Primary Health Properties stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.19. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250. Primary Health Properties has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.15.
About Primary Health Properties
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Primary Health Properties
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.