Short Interest in Primary Health Properties Plc (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) Rises By 378.9%

Primary Health Properties Plc (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 378.9% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Primary Health Properties stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.19. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250. Primary Health Properties has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.15.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

About Primary Health Properties

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.