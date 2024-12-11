Short Interest in Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Decreases By 84.0%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the November 15th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Scor Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS SCRYY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. 56,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,089. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCRYY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Scor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

