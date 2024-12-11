Short Interest in SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Expands By 743.4%

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 743.4% from the November 15th total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SHF Trading Down 7.3 %

SHFS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. 281,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. SHF has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.30.

SHF Company Profile

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

