Short Interest in SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Expands By 743.4%

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 743.4% from the November 15th total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
SHF Trading Down 7.3 %
SHFS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. 281,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. SHF has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.30.
SHF Company Profile
