Short Interest in Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Drops By 83.8%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the November 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,022,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SMNEY traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 98,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,157. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion and a PE ratio of 36.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

