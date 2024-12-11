Short Interest in Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Drops By 96.9%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tate & Lyle Trading Up 0.5 %

TATYY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.