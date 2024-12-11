Short Interest in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Drops By 98.2%

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the November 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance
VSDA traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,597. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $265.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $46.17 and a 52-week high of $55.25.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF
About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Articles
