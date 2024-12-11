Short Interest in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Drops By 98.2%

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the November 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

VSDA traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,597. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $265.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $46.17 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSDA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 87,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.