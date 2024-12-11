Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Up 1,733.3% in November

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 1,733.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SINGY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,660. Singapore Airlines has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Singapore Airlines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Singapore Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 117.21%.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

