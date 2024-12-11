Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 3068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Sino Land Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27.

Sino Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.2568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Sino Land’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

