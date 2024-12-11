SKS Technologies Group Limited (ASX:SKS) Insider Gregory (Greg) Jinks Sells 3,000,000 Shares

SKS Technologies Group Limited (ASX:SKS – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Greg) Jinks sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.80 ($1.15), for a total value of A$5,400,000.00 ($3,439,490.45).

SKS Technologies Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SKS Technologies Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from SKS Technologies Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 0.83%. SKS Technologies Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About SKS Technologies Group

SKS Technologies Group Limited engages in the design, supply, and installation of audio visual, electrical, and communication products and services primarily in Australia. It offers audiovisual and IT solutions, including audiovisual integration, automated audiovisual systems, digital signage, video conferencing, TP over IP networks, room control systems, medical imaging solutions, multi-screen control room, large screens and stadiums, hi-tech intuitive corporate boardrooms and training rooms, display and projector systems, interactive whiteboards, touch panel control systems, specialist controlled lighting systems, public address systems, and video and audio conferencing solutions, as well as maintenance and support services for architects, builders, and consultants.

