SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Stock Holdings Reduced by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,940,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.98% of SL Green Realty worth $275,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 272.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $55,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 2.9 %

SL Green Realty stock opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $82.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.81.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.66 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.