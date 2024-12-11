SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 99.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of SLRC opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SLR Investment last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $59.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

