SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 99.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.
SLR Investment Stock Performance
Shares of SLRC opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.
Read Our Latest Report on SLR Investment
SLR Investment Company Profile
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SLR Investment
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why MongoDB’s Drop Could Be Your Best Buy Opportunity for 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 2 AI Stocks That Gap and Crapped for a Dip Buying Opportunity
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 4 Stocks Planning to Return Capital With Hefty Buyback Programs
Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.