Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) and Diamond Discoveries International (OTCMKTS:DMDD) Financial Survey

Diamond Discoveries International (OTCMKTS:DMDD – Get Free Report) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond Discoveries International and Smart Sand”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Diamond Discoveries International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Discoveries International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Smart Sand $295.97 million 0.34 $4.65 million ($0.14) -16.86

Smart Sand has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Discoveries International.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Discoveries International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Smart Sand 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Diamond Discoveries International and Smart Sand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Smart Sand has a consensus price target of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 11.23%. Given Smart Sand’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than Diamond Discoveries International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Smart Sand shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Smart Sand shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Discoveries International and Smart Sand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Discoveries International N/A N/A N/A Smart Sand -1.96% -1.74% -1.23%

Summary

Smart Sand beats Diamond Discoveries International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Discoveries International

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Discoveries International Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It focuses on the exploration of diamonds, chromium, and gold; and platinum group elements, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium on its Caribou Property in Thetford Mines, Quebec. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Thetford Mines, Canada. It also has executive offices in New York, New York; and Burlington, Canada.

About Smart Sand

(Get Free Report)

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Discoveries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Discoveries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.