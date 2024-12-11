Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Christian Kleinerman Sells 558 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $99,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 690,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,625,813. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $95,924.01.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $346,487.31.

NYSE SNOW traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.03. 5,469,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,817,050. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Snowflake from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,289,000 after buying an additional 36,704 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

