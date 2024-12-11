SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 158559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $200.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,212,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,262,499.28. This represents a 8.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.41. This represents a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,000 shares of company stock worth $4,703,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,776,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,603,000 after acquiring an additional 461,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SolarWinds by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,193,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,619,000 after acquiring an additional 800,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 11.3% in the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 834,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 48.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 825,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,869,000 after buying an additional 269,578 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

