Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Upgraded by Citizens Jmp to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLDB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $201.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.01.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO David T. Howton sold 5,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $28,403.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,712.80. This represents a 24.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 11,114 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $62,238.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,510.40. The trade was a 22.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,719 shares of company stock worth $135,457. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.