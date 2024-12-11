Solomon Moshkevich Sells 4,858 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $809,294.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at $19,143,190.08. The trade was a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,196 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $141,379.16.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $30,737.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $167.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day moving average of $123.76. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $175.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Natera by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

