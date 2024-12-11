Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,909 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $630.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $581.59. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $460.48 and a 12-month high of $646.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

