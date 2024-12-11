Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJT stock opened at $145.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.36. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $115.76 and a 12-month high of $152.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

