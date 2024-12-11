Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.67.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

