Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Insider Acquires A$28,460.00 in Stock

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Compton bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$28.46 ($18.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,460.00 ($18,127.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

