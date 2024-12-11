Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Insider Acquires A$28,460.00 in Stock

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Compton bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$28.46 ($18.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,460.00 ($18,127.39).
Sonic Healthcare Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sonic Healthcare
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.