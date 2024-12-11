SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Bought by Nepc LLC

Nepc LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,191 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up about 0.9% of Nepc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nepc LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $30,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.88.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

