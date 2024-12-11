SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $602.09 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $480.88 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

