State Street Corp Acquires 3,882 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,240,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in WEX were worth $260,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in WEX by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $33,152.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,334.08. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,000. This represents a 6.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.91.

WEX Price Performance

WEX opened at $178.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.51 and a 52-week high of $244.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.69.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.03 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Articles

