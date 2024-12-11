State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.93% of Mohawk Industries worth $296,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 20.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total transaction of $270,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,332.44. This represents a 44.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.79 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

