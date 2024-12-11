State Street Corp Has $303.29 Million Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,539,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,311 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in KB Home were worth $303,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 469,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,226,000 after acquiring an additional 28,313 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 23.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 69,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $89,899,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average of $78.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.13.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

