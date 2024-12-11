State Street Corp Sells 103,749 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,007,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $288,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth about $3,500,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 54,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 289,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $143.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.36 and a 12-month high of $158.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,980. This trade represents a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.