Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $16,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

