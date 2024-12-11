Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.85% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $15,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 194.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $152,000.

BATS:ITM opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

