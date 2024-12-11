Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. now owns 2,301,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,589 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 988,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,864,000 after acquiring an additional 525,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 1,111,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,829,000 after acquiring an additional 27,542 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

