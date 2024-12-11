Stifel Financial Corp Has $12.84 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 650,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,508 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 502.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 103,153 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,871,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,964,000 after buying an additional 617,495 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

