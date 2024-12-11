Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $13,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 48.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 249,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 13,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 51,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.7 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $101.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.56. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. This trade represents a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

