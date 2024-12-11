Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Everus (NYSE:ECG) Stock

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everus in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Everus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Everus in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.
Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.
