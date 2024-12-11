StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $64.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.20. Culp has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Insider Activity

In other Culp news, major shareholder Aron R. English bought 105,242 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $664,077.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,594,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,060,600.90. This represents a 7.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon A. Decker bought 5,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,844.17. The trade was a 12.38 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 217,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Culp

About Culp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. ( NYSE:CULP Free Report ) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Culp worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

