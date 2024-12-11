StockNews.com Downgrades Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) to Sell

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. 131,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,688. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $83.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 298,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

