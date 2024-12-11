StockNews.com Downgrades Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) to Sell

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Down 0.2 %
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. 131,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,688. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $83.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
- What is a support level?
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.