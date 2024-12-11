StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.79.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

