StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.79.
About Golden Minerals
