StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 9,133.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in StoneX Group by 1,906.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $3,690,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,898,349.48. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $180,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,148,892.50. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Stock Down 1.0 %

StoneX Group Profile

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.68 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

