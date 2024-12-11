S&U (LON:SUS) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,400 ($17.89) and last traded at GBX 1,420 ($18.14). 997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,430 ($18.27).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on S&U from GBX 2,180 ($27.85) to GBX 2,100 ($26.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get S&U alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on S&U

S&U Stock Up 1.0 %

S&U Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,591.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,764.02. The company has a market capitalization of £177.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.97, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a current ratio of 70.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a GBX 30 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.81%. S&U’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,677.42%.

S&U Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.