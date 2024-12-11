Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 17,136 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,136 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,379,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $535,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195,768 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $594,769,000 after buying an additional 4,141,715 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1,491.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,175,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,266 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 36.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,563,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,581,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,973 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 94.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

