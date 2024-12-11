Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KJAN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $460.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

