Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,436 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 12,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,733,928 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,601,639,000 after purchasing an additional 924,289 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,456 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $102.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.18.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

