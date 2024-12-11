Super Group Limited Plans — Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Super Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGHC stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,925. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. Super Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 116.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Super Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Super Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Super Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

