Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 6.8% – Here’s Why

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.97 and last traded at $43.93. Approximately 108,671,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 114,475,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.40 price target (down previously from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.4% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

