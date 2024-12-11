Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 456980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGRY. UBS Group began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $770.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after buying an additional 55,545 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,469,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,288,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

