Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW) Short Interest Update

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the November 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,596. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Get Swiftmerge Acquisition alerts:

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.