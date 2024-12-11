Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW) Short Interest Update

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the November 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,596. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.
